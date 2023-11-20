Formula’s Las Vegas Grand Prix in pictures

The Las Vegas Grand Prix put on a show, with bright lights, plenty of celebrities and thrilling racing drama.

Max Verstappen took his 18th win of the season and Charles Leclerc fought back to finish second after overtaking Sergio Perez on the final corner of the last lap.

Here’s how the long-awaited Grand Prix looked over the course of the weekend…

The bright lights of Las Vegas provided an amazing backdrop to eventsKylie Minogue was one of many celebrities to perform at a star-studded opening ceremonyThen first practice kicked off under the neon lights in NevadaAnd then it didn’t… The first practice session was cut short after Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz made contact with a loose manhole, significantly damaging his carIt delayed proceedings so much, fans were told to leave the grandstands and fan zones before second practice beganThe Sphere could not distract from events going on elsewhere as tempers frayed in the paddockNot that the celebrities were too bothered: Gordon Ramsay has appeared in the F1 paddock several times this season, but singer Rod Stewart still seemed surprisedIt was Charles Leclerc who put on a show during qualifying and earned poleThe duo we didn’t know we needed, American actor Terry Crews and Usain Bolt posing on the grid walk before the raceWe’ve seen A$AP Rocky at F1 races before, but Rihanna joined him in the Ferrari garageIt may have been a race for TV and for sponsors to do business, but the grandstands were packed with excited fansThe start of the race certainly got the drama started after Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc went wide, with Verstappen handed a five-second race penalty as a resultBut Verstappen’s performance at times was other-worldlyBoth Red Bull drivers rocked the Elvis themed race suits as they celebrated on the podium