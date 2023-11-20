45 Samarios will be part of the Msc Cruise staff

The call, carried out as part of the initiatives to promote employability, has given the city’s residents the opportunity to live a unique experience on board.

The city of Santa Marta celebrates the success of the job call that has led to the selection of 45 Samarian citizens to join the staff of the renowned cruise line Msc Cruise. This achievement is the result of management focused on promoting employability and providing unique opportunities to local residents.

The call, announced through the official networks of the district administration in October, attracted 225 applicants from Santa Marta. After a rigorous selection process, which included the pre-selection of 105 people and interviews with 63 candidates, finally, 45 Samarios managed to overcome the filters and secure a place on the Msc Cruise team.

Luis Miguel Rico, one of those selected, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and highlighted that this initiative is a stimulus for young people and other sectors of the population to believe in the possibility of accessing different job opportunities.

The interview process took place at the Chamber of Commerce facilities, where Msc Cruise officials evaluated the candidates, prioritizing proficiency in English and other languages ​​such as Italian, French and German. Available positions include roles in operational and administrative areas, such as bar manager, waiters, bartenders, pastry assistant, housekeeper, sound technician, lighting technician, bartender, among others.

The call represents progress for the city, since for the first time a shipping company of the quality of Msc carries out a hiring process in Santa Marta. This achievement adds to the continuous plans of the municipal administration, through the Secretariat of Economic Development and Indetur, in the generation of quality and formal employment.

The Secretariat of Economic Development and Indetur has led processes to strengthen and qualify tourism actors through English courses, digital marketing, first aid, arts and crafts, entrepreneurship, among others. These initiatives have positively impacted more than 3,500 people, contributing to economic development and job creation in the region.

The addition of Samaria talent to an international cruise line not only represents a unique career opportunity for those selected, but also highlights the city’s potential as an attractive employment destination.

