Flow State: Techniques for Relieving Anxiety and Tension

Flow State: A Technique for Relieving Anxiety and Tension

The concept of “flow” is gaining relevance in the field of psychology, particularly in relation to anxiety and maximum tension. The term “flow” refers to a state of relaxation in the face of these stressors, and it has been associated with the art of non-action, or “wu wei”, as described by Lao Tzu.

The state of flow is rooted in the pursuit of happiness, according to psychotherapist Valeria Roca. This concept is derived from Aristotle’s idea that all people seek happiness, and that the activities they engage in are for the sake of enjoying the experience rather than the end result. In today’s fast-paced world, characterized by constant stimuli from social media and various life stressors, achieving the state of flow has become a challenge.

To counteract the chaos and distractions of modern life, experts in positive psychology recommend specific techniques to achieve the state of flow. These techniques include engaging in activities that present a personal challenge, maintaining concentration, setting clear goals, and reinforcing feedback during the activities. By incorporating these techniques, individuals can gain control over their situation and eliminate the fear of rejection.

Valeria Roca emphasizes the significance of these techniques in achieving emotional balance and finding moments of happiness amid chaos. By practicing the art of non-action and embracing the state of flow, individuals have the potential to alleviate anxiety and tension, ultimately improving their overall well-being.

In a world filled with stress, depression, and anxiety, the state of flow offers a promising approach to finding peace and relaxation. As society grapples with increasing demands and challenges, the concept of flow provides a valuable pathway to emotional equilibrium and well-being.