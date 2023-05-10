Fortitudo Agrigento announces Matteo Imbrò

Fortitudo Moncada Agrigento welcomes Matteo Imbro’.

The talented Porto Empedocle point guard and former captain of Virtus Bologna and Treviso returns home to reinforce our roster in view of the playoffs.

Matteo, who has just finished the regular season with Givova Scafati in A1, will immediately be available to coach Cagnardi to integrate with the rest of the team. “We are very happy with this arrival in the race, we are sure that his technical and human qualities will be of great help to the team”, says sporting director Cristian Meyer.

Welcome back home Matteo, we are sure that the public of your country will be able to warm your heart and give you the right push as they do every Sunday with our Giants!