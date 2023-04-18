Home » Fortuna Dusseldorf put a damper on Darmstadt 98
Fortuna Dusseldorf put a damper on Darmstadt 98

by admin
Fortuna Dusseldorf put a damper on Darmstadt 98

Status: 04/17/2023 00:00

Fortuna Düsseldorf inflicted a defeat on leaders SV Darmstadt 98 in the 2nd Bundesliga and slowed them down on the way to promotion.

Darmstadt 98 has to postpone its plans for the Bundesliga for the time being. The second division leaders lost 0-1 (0-0) at Fortuna Düsseldorf on Sunday (04/16/2023).

The “Lilien”, who are aiming to return to the top division after being relegated in 2017, still have a five-point lead over third-placed Hamburger SV with six rounds to go in the season.

Emmanuel Iyoha (51st minute) scored for Fortuna. Düsseldorf can still dream of promotion given the six points behind HSV.

Good chances for Fortuna

In front of 30,179 spectators in Düsseldorf, Fortuna should have taken the lead early. Christoph Klarer and Dawid Kownacki failed in a double chance from close range by Darmstadt goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen (12th).

On the other side, Marvin Mehlem missed the great opportunity to score the game’s first goal (28′). Shortly thereafter, it was Darmstadt striker Philipp Tietz who narrowly missed the goal with a header (33′).

Deflected shot by Iyoha

Shortly after the start of the second half, the Fortuna fans were able to celebrate. Schuhen was powerless when Iyoha took a deflected shot.

After falling behind, the guests increased the number of strokes. A shot by Matthias Bader hit the post (59′). Darmstadt then pushed for an equaliser, and Tietz was unable to head past Fortuna keeper Florian Kastenmeier (82′).

Darmstadt receives the KSC

At the start of the 29th match day, SV Darmstadt 98 is challenged at home against Karlsruhe (Friday, April 21, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.). A day later, Düsseldorf is fighting for points in Nuremberg (1:00 p.m.).

