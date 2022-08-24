Home Sports Fossati: “The company wants to grow step by step”
Sports

Fossati: “The company wants to grow step by step”

by admin

PAVIA

Third season as coach of Edimes Sanmaurense for Roberto Fossati, already very concentrated and focused on the objectives to be achieved.

What ambitions do you start with?

«We have rejuvenated the group – comments Roberto – we have kept the core of last year and made a few targeted grafts, hoping to have found the right people and that they have the concrete motivations to have an excellent season. With the reform of the leagues, we cannot hide behind the fact that the goal will be to reach the single C next year. Achieving this result would give a great sense to our growth path, which began some time ago ».

Society is always very cautious, one step at a time …

“As a company we are growing; we are structuring ourselves starting from the youth sector, which is very important for us. For example, we have added Stefano Degrada both as assistant coach and as head of the minibasket, so we are taking steps forward in terms of mentality. We will have to try to compete in a top championship to continue on the positive wave of last year. It will be a daily challenge for me too, since I’m just starting out and I learn something every day, trying to improve ».

A roster with many qualities and above all alternatives.

«The team is long – concludes Fossati – there are 12 players who know how to stay on the pitch, including our young players. What will make the difference will be personal motivations: I hope that for many this adventure can be a great springboard for the future. However, there is a lot of work to do ». –

See also  Castelnuovo, Ada De Pasquale's triple decisive with Alpo "Now we need continuity"

f.sa.

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

The Chinese women’s volleyball team beat the Philippines...

Sanna Marin, new controversy: kiss to the naked...

Juve, Milik is on pole: Depay currently costs...

Hong Zhi cheered for the chess exchange event...

The first national selection of ski mountaineering events...

Basketball, interview with Mannion in the national team:...

Yu Jiahao, returning to Hangzhou after special training...

Elachem Vigevano, the adventure begins again with Laudoni...

Elections 2022, when the social network betrays: all...

Onana at Milan: the meeting and the alternatives

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy