PAVIA

Third season as coach of Edimes Sanmaurense for Roberto Fossati, already very concentrated and focused on the objectives to be achieved.

What ambitions do you start with?

«We have rejuvenated the group – comments Roberto – we have kept the core of last year and made a few targeted grafts, hoping to have found the right people and that they have the concrete motivations to have an excellent season. With the reform of the leagues, we cannot hide behind the fact that the goal will be to reach the single C next year. Achieving this result would give a great sense to our growth path, which began some time ago ».

Society is always very cautious, one step at a time …

“As a company we are growing; we are structuring ourselves starting from the youth sector, which is very important for us. For example, we have added Stefano Degrada both as assistant coach and as head of the minibasket, so we are taking steps forward in terms of mentality. We will have to try to compete in a top championship to continue on the positive wave of last year. It will be a daily challenge for me too, since I’m just starting out and I learn something every day, trying to improve ».

A roster with many qualities and above all alternatives.

«The team is long – concludes Fossati – there are 12 players who know how to stay on the pitch, including our young players. What will make the difference will be personal motivations: I hope that for many this adventure can be a great springboard for the future. However, there is a lot of work to do ». –

f.sa.