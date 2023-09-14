Home » [Fototifo] Arezzo-Carrarese, Serie C 2023-24
[Fototifo] Arezzo-Carrarese, Serie C 2023-24

On the occasion of Arezzo’s first home match, a very fine Curva Sud celebrates, with an almost perfect and beautiful choreography, the hundred years that have passed since 10 September 1923, the date of foundation of Arezzo Calcio. Around two hundred Carrarini were present and in the end they were the ones celebrating, thanks to their team overturning the initial deficit and winning 1 to 3.

Arezzo, “Città di Arezzo” Stadium
Saturday 9 September 2023, 6.30 pm
Serie C, group B, 2nd day
Arezzo-Carrarese 1-3

Photo by Sauro Subbiani

