[Fototifo] Mezzolara-Spal, friendly 2023-24 | Sports People

There can only be so much bitterness in Ferrara after the sad (and not without controversy) return to Serie C. However, there can only be the desire and determination to demonstrate, as fans, that they deserve much more. After the retreat in Trentino, Spal returns to Emilia to face Mezzolara in Budrio. Match that ends with a narrow victory for the Ferrara team and a good performance in the stands for the fans.

Budrio (BO), “Pietro Zucchini” Stadium

Sunday 30 July 2023, 6 pm

Friendly meeting

Mezzolara-Spal 2-3

I like:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

