Home » [Fototifo] Mezzolara-Spal, friendly 2023-24 | Sports People
Sports

[Fototifo] Mezzolara-Spal, friendly 2023-24 | Sports People

by admin
[Fototifo] Mezzolara-Spal, friendly 2023-24 | Sports People

There can only be so much bitterness in Ferrara after the sad (and not without controversy) return to Serie C. However, there can only be the desire and determination to demonstrate, as fans, that they deserve much more. After the retreat in Trentino, Spal returns to Emilia to face Mezzolara in Budrio. Match that ends with a narrow victory for the Ferrara team and a good performance in the stands for the fans.

Budrio (BO), “Pietro Zucchini” Stadium
Sunday 30 July 2023, 6 pm
Friendly meeting
Mezzolara-Spal 2-3

I like:

Like Loading…

See also  Tennis 'Felt he wanted to treat me like his slave'

You may also like

3rd league: Viktoria Cologne turns game against SC...

WTCS participants complain of diarrhea after competition

Mad Dash for Messi: Tickets to See the...

The 10 most beautiful castles in the Val...

Track bike: World Cup bankruptcy for women’s four...

LBA 2022-23, the best dunk of the season...

3rd league: Strong climber VfB Lübeck records 0:0...

Serie A, the results of today’s summer friendlies

Beach volleyball: Laura Ludwig and Louisa Lippmann celebrate...

Thibaut Courtois Talks Real Madrid’s Ambitions and Personal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy