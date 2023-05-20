Four goals for Kangaroos, two for Pilsen. I am showing the best football that I have been in Slavia, Jurečka is pleased

“If I have the best form in Slavia? I think yes. I’m playing well, I’m playing the best football I’ve been at Eden. Everything fit. The work we put in is coming back to me. I’m happy to help the team with goals,” said Jurečka.

He turned the last two matches in Eden into a one man show. He scored six of Slavia’s total eight goals. In the spring, he scored a total of 14 goals. Eleven in the league, three in the MOL Cup. Both against Pilsen were great, he directed the ball upwards.

“For the first goal, I tried to hit the goal. Before the second, I didn’t even know exactly where the gate was, I intuitively shot up. I was lucky that the ball went from the post to the goal,” said Jurečka.

When he asserted himself from the edge of the match, it seemed that Slavia would not have a difficult way to get three points. But Viktoria equalized with Durosinmim after the break, it shook the sewn ones. The 28-year-old attacker gave the lead back to the Praguers, but until the end they were trembling for the win. In the last minute, Pilsen’s Vydra blew a huge chance.

“We got into big trouble with the equalizing goal. It was mentally challenging for us, we were scared. We had a lot of losses in the last ten, which made everything difficult for us. But we won, we are happy,” said Jurečka.