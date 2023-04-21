Home » France doesn’t want fans of FC Basel in Nice
France doesn't want fans of FC Basel in Nice

France doesn't want fans of FC Basel in Nice

The exclusion of his fans from an away game in southern France caused outrage at FC Basel. The club speaks of arbitrariness – and has turned on the Swiss embassy in Paris.

Basel fans (here in St.-Jakob-Park) want to follow the game against Nice in the next bigger city.

Georgios Kefalas / Keystone

If final proof was needed of how bad the international reputation of FCB fans is, then a decree by the French Interior Ministry on April 18 provided it. It prohibits people who are identifiable as FC Basel fans or who behave as such from traveling to Nice for the quarter-final second leg of the Conference League. It is signed by Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.

