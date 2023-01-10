Although in the most painful way possible, losing a world final on penalties, Lloris leaves as a record holder.
Lloris leaves the French national team. The goalkeeper announced it in an interview withTeam. A painful choice, made after the final lost to Argentina on penalties and which opens the door to the national team, in the fullest sense of the term, to the AC Milan player Maignan.
IT JUST IS
—
After Qatar, the Tottenham goalkeeper believes he has given everything to the cause. “There comes a time when you have to know how to fold. It has always been said and repeated that the France national team shirt must belong to everyone and nobody. And I don’t want it to be mine at all costs. I have a duty to keep this principle. And I think that behind me there are elements capable of guaranteeing continuity of performance”. Deschamps had been advised of the decision. “I thought about this choice for a long time after the world championship, but if I have to be honest it was something I had in mind for at least six months. During my stay in Qatar this sensation became a thought that grew until it turned into a decision. C “There’s another goalkeeper, Maignan, who is already ready to take my place. I need to have more time to devote to my family and my children. I’ve been goalkeeper for France for 14 and a half years and that’s a lot.”
RECORD MAN
—
Although in the most painful way possible, Lloris leaves as a recordman. One step away from being the only footballer in history to lift two consecutive World Cups as team captain, during the World Cup in Qatar he first equaled and then broke Lilian Thuram’s record for appearances which stood at 141. Lloris closes at 145. He played in four World Cups and two World Cup finals (20 games, in 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022) three European Championships (2012, 2016, 2021). He closes with four finals played, two finals lost (2022 in Qatar and 2016 in the European Championship played at home), two trophies won (the 2018 World Cup and the 2021 Nations League), 120 goals conceded (0.82 goals per game) and 63 clean sheets.
January 9, 2023 (change January 9, 2023 | 21:24)
© breaking latest news