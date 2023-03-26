Original title: France VS Ireland first exposure: Real Madrid’s double star sits in the grid to lead Mu Huang’s partner Thuram Jr.

At 02:45 on March 28th, Beijing time, the second round of Group B of the European Cup qualifiers will stage a focus battle. The Gallic Rooster French team will challenge the mediocre Irish team as a guest.

In the first round of the group match a few days ago, France encountered a strong enemy, the Netherlands. Everyone thought that the French team would encounter a fierce battle, but they did not expect that the Gallic Roosters defeated the Oranje 4-0 effortlessly and won the victory. A good start to the group stage of the European Cup qualifiers. Opponent Ireland had a bye in the previous round.

In terms of overall strength, the French team naturally has a clear advantage. Statistics show that in the last 6 encounters between the two teams, the French team has 4 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, which is almost one-sided. In order to make persistent efforts and achieve two consecutive victories in the European Cup qualifiers, French coach Didier Deschamps should not take it lightly in the face of Ireland, and is bound to bring out elite main players to play. Let’s briefly predict the starting lineup that the French team may send in this game.

As for the goalkeeper position, it is natural that the main goalkeeper Maignan guards the goal of the French team; on the defense line, Deschamps is expected to continue to resort to his most accustomed 4-back formation, and the 4 defenders who will get the starting line-up with a high probability will be Theo- Hernandez, Upamecano, Conate and Conde. Among them, Yu Pamecano and Konate will serve as the double center back combination; while Theo Hernandez and Conde will serve as the left and right wing backs.

In terms of midfield, there is no doubt that the main defensive midfielder who sits in the French team's midfield and is responsible for intercepting and sweeping will be Real Madrid's talented demon boy Camavinga; and the double midfielder combination with Camavinga should be the same Chuameni, who is the devil boy of Real Madrid's midfielder; in front of the double rear waist, it is expected that the soul of the French midfielder Griezmann will continue to sit in the center and frontcourt as the offensive commander, leading the French frontcourt attack line. On the forward line, it should be the 24-year-old young center Kolo Mouani who will charge the French team in the frontcourt; Bape and "Little Thuram" Marcus Thuram. Based on the above analysis, it is estimated that the starting lineup of the French team for this away game against Ireland is:Maignan; Theo Hernandez, Upamecano, Konate, Conte; Camavinga, Chuameni, Griezmann; Marcus Thuram, Muhammad Bape, Kolo Mouani

