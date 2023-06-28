Home » Francesca Piccinini present at the delivery of the municipal gym “Villa de Capoa” – Sport Marketing News
Sports

Francesca Piccinini present at the delivery of the municipal gym “Villa de Capoa” – Sport Marketing News

by admin
Francesca Piccinini present at the delivery of the municipal gym “Villa de Capoa” – Sport Marketing News

In conjunction with the 38th edition of the Aequilibrium Cup – Trofeo delle Regioni, the tournament dedicated to young volleyball players which is taking place these days in Campobasso, starting at 9.30 on 28 June, the the official ceremony of delivery to citizenship of the municipal gymnasium Villa de Capoa, in Campobasso, redeveloped thanks to the contribution of AeQuilibrium di AIAin collaboration with FIPAV – Italian Volleyball Federation, the Molise Regional Committee and local authorities.

He will participate in the event Frances Piccininiface of world volleyball and ambassador of Aequilibrium, together with the representatives of the national FIPAV and the regional committee.

See also  European celebrations, Figc: 'Choice of bus shared by institutions'

You may also like

TV rights, it’s the decisive week for the...

How to buy a lottery match in 6...

Eastbourne International: Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina withdraws from...

Because in football we still talk about the...

the decision of Piantedosi-breaking latest news

Cut off?Romano: Manchester City’s official offer of 90...

Guardians manager Terry Francona undergoing medical tests, misses...

7 Meraviglie On the Road

Dynamo Dresden’s kit manager: From the roof to...

Between Eurocup and BCL, a look at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy