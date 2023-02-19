CJ Massinburg 6,5 – Compared to the first two games played against Milan and Pesaro, he’s struggling a bit. Despite everything, however, he scores important baskets when Virtus tries the comeback.

Alexey Nikolic 6 0/5 shooting, but in defense he is on a mission to limit the guns in Bologna

Amedeo Della Valle 9 – He is the MVP of the Frecciarossa F8 2023 final with 26 points (7/14 from the field), 6 assists and 29 evaluation. Awarded as the best assist man of the event

John Petrucelli 8 – In defense he is a real bulldog as always, but he also makes the difference in attack with 13 points.

Ryan Taylor ne

Or Odiase 6.5 – Fighting against two giants like Jaiteh and Mickey isn’t easy, but he manages to gain respect

Christian Burns 8 – As happened in the quarterfinals and semifinals, he plays a gladiator game and fights for all the balls with great energy. 9 points with 60% from the field

Tommaso Laquintana ne

Reginald David Cournooh 7 – 8 points that weigh like a boulder. He plays a game of great sacrifice even in the defensive phase.

David Moss 6,5 – His specialty has always been defense and he proved it again tonight.

Nicola Akele 6,5 Yesterday evening he had played a match with great personality, today in attack he doesn’t find the basket easily, but in the 12′ he makes his own.

Coach Alessandro Magro 9 – After eliminating Olimpia Milano, he knew very well that if he reached the final he could meet Virtus Bologna. Leonessa’s coach prepared the match perfectly managing to be very aggressive in defense. When Bologna returned, he was able to keep calm and win the trophy.