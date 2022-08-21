Home Sports Udinese-Salernitana | Sottil’s post-match words: “Questionable Red”
Udinese-Salernitana | Sottil's post-match words: "Questionable Red"

Udinese-Salernitana | Sottil's post-match words: "Questionable Red"

Andrea Sottil spoke at the end of the Bianconeri’s first home game, giving a brief interview to Dazn’s microphones. Here are his statements:

Sottil began by talking about the point gained in ten men after Perez was sent off in the first half: “But for how the game was going absolutely yes, this is a point earned. There is regret for a very questionable expulsion. We confronted Aureliano and he explained to me that he had evaluated the foul as dangerous. I think that the intervention was vehement but accentuated by the impetus of the race. In my opinion it is not a dangerous foul. From there the game started uphill, but in the second half the team was very orderly and made the match. I changed the game system and the team covered the spaces well, even having some chances to restart. We risked very little in 10. This is a great group. We keep the point and move on. When you can’t win, the important thing is not to lose. Now rest day and then head to Monza“. Here are Sottil’s words on Bijol <<

