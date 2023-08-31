Freeman and Heyward Lead Dodgers to Dominant Sweep of Diamondbacks

Freddie Freeman and Jason Heyward propel Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-0 Sweep over Arizona Diamondbacks

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers showcased their dominance on Wednesday night as they completed a sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks with a resounding 7-0 victory. Freddie Freeman and Jason Heyward played pivotal roles in the win, each hitting two-run home runs in the third inning.

The Dodgers, currently leading the NL West, extended their winning streak to four games with this commanding performance. Their prowess at home was highlighted as they now have a five-game winning streak at Dodger Stadium.

Throughout the season, the Dodgers have outscored the Diamondbacks by an impressive 23 runs to just five. Their 13th shutout of the season further solidified their superiority, with a total out-hit count of 38-20 in favor of Los Angeles.

Freddie Freeman’s remarkable performance continued as he hit his 51st double of the season in the fourth inning, coming within one of tying the franchise record set by Johnny Frederick in 1929. Freeman currently leads the league in doubles.

Mookie Betts showcased his consistency once again by recording yet another hit in the game. In August alone, Betts has accumulated two or more hits in 18 games, further solidifying his impact on the team.

Betts kicked off the scoring spree for the Dodgers by singling in the first inning. In the third inning, he reached on an infield leadoff, setting the stage for Freddie Freeman’s 440-foot home run to right field, extending the Dodgers’ lead to 2-0. Jason Heyward followed suit with a home run of his own, making it 4-0 and sealing the victory.

Pitcher Ryan Pepiot secured the win for the Dodgers, improving his record to 1-0 for the season.

For the Diamondbacks, Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo, both from the Dominican Republic, had a challenging day at the plate, going 4-0 and 2-0 respectively. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., representing Cuba, went 3-2. The Venezuelan duo of José Herrera and Gabriel Moreno struggled as well, finishing the game with 2-0 each.

On the other hand, the Dodgers saw contributions from their Venezuelan players. David Peralta went 3-0 with a run scored, while Miguel Rojas had a 3-0 record as well. Amed Rosario, representing the Dominican Republic, went 1-0, and Puerto Rican Kiké Hernández had a noteworthy performance with 3 hits in 1 at-bat.

With this commanding victory, the Dodgers continue to assert their dominance in the NL West and solidify their position as a strong contender for the upcoming playoffs.

