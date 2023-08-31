Home » Cuban-American Musician René Lorente Files a Lawsuit Against Karol G for Plagiarism
Cuban-American Musician René Lorente Files a Lawsuit Against Karol G for Plagiarism

Cuban-American Musician René Lorente Files a Lawsuit Against Karol G for Plagiarism

Cuban-American musician and composer René Lorente has filed a lawsuit against Colombian singer Karol G for plagiarism. Lorente claims that Karol G’s song, “Don’t Be Shy,” which she performed with DJ Tiesto, is a copy of his original song titled “Something Different” composed in 1998. The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the District of Puerto Rico and seeks $3 million in damages for mental anguish, humiliation, damage to reputation, and shame. The judicial document presents detailed analysis of the musical, lyrical, and structural elements of both songs, claiming that there are significant similarities that go beyond common influence or coincidence. Lorente argues that such similarities are evidence of plagiarism, copyright infringement, and violation of his rights as the original composer. Karol G recently received multiple awards at the Tu Música Urbano Awards and has been enjoying success with her album “Bichota Season” and her North American tour. However, this lawsuit now threatens to overshadow her achievements.

