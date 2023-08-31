Australia Prepares for Historic Referendum on Indigenous Recognition amid Declining Support

Australia Sets Date for First Referendum in 24 Years as Polls Indicate Potential Failure

Australia has announced the date for its first referendum in 24 years, with polls showing that the government is at risk of failing unless it can reverse declining support. On October 14, over 17 million registered voters will decide whether to change the constitution to recognize the country’s original inhabitants through a First Nations advisory group with a direct line to the government. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called it a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to unite our country and change it for the better.”

The announcement of the referendum date prompted the “no” campaign to send out a text message requesting tax-deductible donations. The referendum will feature a single question, asking voters to approve the proposed amendment to recognize Australia’s First Peoples by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voice in the Constitution.

The referendum has generated significant debate and headlines, as both sides launch vigorous campaigns to sway the majority in every state and territory. A double majority is required for the vote to pass, meaning that more than 50% of voters nationwide and at least 50% in most states must support it. Votes in the territories will only be included in the national total.

The referendum is considered a pivotal moment, not only because constitutional change is rare and irreversible, but also because it brings to light long-standing issues of injustice, persecution, racism, and neglect towards the country’s Indigenous peoples. Supporters argue that it is an opportunity to address historical wounds, listen to First Nations people, and rectify past injustices. However, opponents believe it is a symbolic gesture that will achieve nothing or risk creating further divisions within the nation.

The process leading up to the referendum has faced criticism, particularly regarding misinformation and attempts to sway the outcome. Activists are expected to intensify their efforts to capture undecided voters, and political parties have taken contrasting stances on the referendum. While the Labor government supports a “yes” vote, the Liberal Party and National Party back “no.”

Australia’s history of colonization and its lasting impact on Indigenous peoples continues to shape the perception and discourse surrounding the referendum. The debate has highlighted the need for diverse narratives and the inclusion of Indigenous voices in historical storytelling.

Polls currently indicate that the referendum would fail if held now, with many undecided voters citing a lack of information about the proposed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voice. The government has promised that the details will be discussed in parliament after the constitutional change.

Some concerns have been raised about racist and harmful speech surrounding the referendum, which has been distressing for First Nations people. It is hoped that the referendum will provide a pathway towards respect and support for Indigenous Australians, but if it fails, the advocates will regroup and plan for future opportunities.

Prime Minister Albanese has emphasized that voting “no” will not lead to progress or change. He urged Australians not to close the door on an idea proposed by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and to consider the next generation of Indigenous Australians.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

