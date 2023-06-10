French Open: Tennis professional Aryna Sabalenka polarizes

She beats the ball, feels persecuted by journalists, hated by Ukrainian opponents: Nobody keeps the tennis world on its toes like Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus.

Aryna sabalenka says the defeat is difficult for her and smiles. She says she’s terribly exhausted from almost two weeks of tournaments and the excitement around it. She will “properly party” in the next few days. Then Arnya Sabalenka laughs heartily. That was just a joke. Got it? Uh yeah

Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus kept the tennis world busy for almost two weeks. Making sense of her is a challenge. How can a professional tennis player, who missed a 5-2 lead and a match point in the decisive set of a Grand Slam semi-final and lost and who also missed the chance to become number one in the tennis world for the first time, then feel like that show good mood?