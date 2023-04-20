Home » French prospects Bilal Coulibaly and Rayan Rupert declare for 2023 NBA Draft
Bilal Coulibaly, 18-year-old French fullback, has announced his candidacy for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Wembanyama’s teammate at the Metropolitans 92, Coulibaly is finding more and more space in coach Collet’s rotation thanks to his remarkable physical skills.

A strong defender with an ever-evolving skillset, Coulibaly currently ranks No. 29 in the ESPN Top 100.

Yesterday another highly anticipated French prospect, Rayan Rupert, he announced his entry to the next Draft.

Rupert, N.17 in the ESPN ranking, spent the season with the New Zealand Breakers (6.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 22 minutes).

Also in this case we are talking about an excellent defender, with centimeters and athletic skills to make the difference in his half.

