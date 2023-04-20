Looking for a kiss on a dating app?

An act of which, the oldest records that we have go back to India, where two people kissing carved in stone were represented.

Currently this gesture not only shows feelings, but also breaks records, such as the longest kiss that was in Thailand and lasted 58 hours, 35 minutes and 58 seconds during a contest.

The kiss many times ends up being the reflection of a previous flirtation. The rules of dating in person are widely known: eye contact, body language, a smile, but what about dating apps? A connection has already been made, so you both know the other person is interested.

But where are they going now? Bumblethe dating app where women make the first move, gives some recommendations to keep the conversation flowing between you and your connection, and what usually doesn’t work.

It works?

make questions

Whether you’re making the first move or continuing the conversation, pick something on their profile that stood out to you the most and comment on it.

This will show that you have really taken the time to read their description and want to get to know the person on a deeper level.

Did they mention that they like to binge-watch series? Ask about their recent favorite series!

If you don’t know what to ask, try the Bumble Quiz Game, just press the yellow balloon button and start shuffling the questions until you find one you like, or write your own. Both you and your connection have to answer before any of the answers are revealed.

Compliment your connection

Bumble is the perfect place to send and receive compliments without pressure. Highlight something that you find attractive or interesting on their profile.

This doesn’t have to be about your appearance! Have you included a photo of you doing an extreme activity like climbing mountains?

Show off your bravery! Have you linked your Spotify account? Tell them you love their eclectic taste in music!

If you want to comment on her appearance, focus on her face and keep the message short, sweet, and casual, like “Wow, you have beautiful eyes!” or “Your smile made me swipe right.”

A long, detailed message might be too intrusive, and a comment focused on the person’s body might not be well received.

Be authentic

Being yourself on Bumble is the most attractive thing to do, so don’t be afraid to be as authentic as possible to your connection when messaging.

Your personality will shine through in this way, and if your connection likes you, flirting will come naturally.

What doesn’t work?

Taking the conversation outside of Bumble without consent

If the conversation trails off and you don’t get a response, or the person breaks your connection, take this as a sign that they’re not the right person for you.

Do not try to communicate through direct messages by other means. By doing so, you are not respecting the other person’s boundaries.

Remember that there are a number of reasons why someone might stop responding or drop a connection, so try not to take it personally and move on to a new conversation.

Opening the conversation with a sexual question or sending obscene images without consent

Sending these types of messages or images may cause you to be blocked from accessing the application. This is totally unacceptable and can get you banned from Bumble.

Not only is sending an explicit image unsolicited a huge mistake (and probably won’t be well received), it can also be violent and can cause trauma to the person receiving it.

Also, regarding messages with sexual intentions, it is best not to start a conversation with these types of comments, as they are inappropriate and can cause the other person to feel insecure and uncomfortable.

The security feature, Private Detector, works to blur a nude image shared in a chat. It then notifies the person that the image has been received, and it is their decision to view or block the obscene photo in question.

insist without response

If your connection wants to reply to your message, it will. Even if you think sending multiple messages shows interest, it can still be perceived as annoying or awkward.

People have busy lives and can sometimes forget to reply to messages.

If it’s been several hours or a day since the last reply, a casual message like “How was your day?” it can be a kind gesture that serves as a reminder to respond. But if you don’t get an answer here, leave it. Again, don’t take it personally and move on with a different connection.

