Friendlies: BVB wins 6-0 against US second division team – Terzic dissatisfied

Status: 07/28/2023 10:54 am

Clear victory in the test for BVB, clear criticism from coach Terzic. Sabitzer’s debut is expected against Manchester United on Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund’s head coach Edin Terzic has expressed dissatisfaction with BVB’s first appearance in the USA in the friendly win against second division soccer team San Diego Loyal.

“Especially in the first half, we lost countless balls in the build-up game and made a lot of technical mistakes. What we didn’t like at all was the reaction. The fact that we didn’t free ourselves when we lost the balls,” Terzic said the 6-0 win. “We kept a clean sheet but didn’t really deserve it,” said Terzic.

The German runner-up won in front of 12,207 spectators with goals from Julien Duranville (2nd minute), Youssoufa Moukoko (27th), Marco Reus (60th), Thomas Meunier (62nd), Sébastien Haller with a penalty kick (68th) and Paul Beson (89′).

Duranville and Nico Schlotterbeck had to be substituted early due to minor injuries. The diagnoses are still pending. “But we’re happy about the friendlies. We’re happy that we have top training conditions. We’ll put up with the stress of the journey,” said Terzic.

BVB newcomer Marcel Sabitzer was not there yet, but he will soon be making his debut. “We want to give him time to adapt. But the clear plan is for him to play against Manchester United on Sunday,” said Terzic. The midfielder from FC Bayern Munich, who is committed for around 20 million euros, has already trained completely with the team. Against Manchester United City (July 31/3:00 a.m. CEST in Las Vegas) and Chelsea FC (August 3/2:30 a.m. CEST in Chicago) newcomer Felix Nmecha, who was still missing for load control reasons, is said to be on the pitch.