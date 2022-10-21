Lucas Courtinho, Brazilian professional footballer, named his son after the player of the City …

A unique story comes from Brazil and it concerns the world of football, even if not the one played. Indeed, Lucas Coutinhoprofessional footballer who also wore the shirt of Uberaba National in the second division of the Mineiro Championship, he has indeed decided to call his son in a very special way.

The athlete has combined his great passions, music and football. The result? His little one, born in August, was named after the idols MC Kevin and Kevin De Bruyne.

From what we learn from various media, including also TNT Sportsthe full name of the player’s child has therefore become in its entirety Kevin De Bruyne Coutinho Ferreira.

The child, as mentioned, was born last August 20 and the hope of Lucas Coutinho is to see him become a super athlete like the one who, in fact, gave him his name.

The little boy’s mother said: “At first I thought it was a very strange thing. Then thinking about it I realized that in reality it was something unique and original that no one else will have and therefore I am convinced”.

October 21, 2022

