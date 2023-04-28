Lecce smiles again, Udinese Ko

The fight for salvation is rekindled. Lecce beats Udinese and smiles again. Three very heavy points that the hosts almost dreamed of. Vttoria signed by the penalty kick made by Strefezza. Always in the queue, however, Spezia beaten at home 0-2 by Monza falls in the other advance, which puts salvation in the safe. Now, however, Semplici’s team ends up in the lead also because Verona are only one point away.

Spezia – Monza 0-2

Very balanced start to the match, with both teams trying to sink the shot. The first notable attempt Spezia signs it at 19‘, with Shomurodov’s side in the area for Kovalenko’s sure shot, which however Di Gregorio opposes. The wrong goal from two steps away from the Ukrainian was sensational, paid dearly by the Ligurian team, with Ciurria who a few minutes later unloaded a great left foot from twenty meters that touched the post and bagged behind Dragowski: 1-0 Monza and psychological backlash for Semplici’s team, which lowered its center of gravity and found it difficult to create dangerous chances.

Second half that opens with Spezia who tries to take Palladino’s formation by surprise, attacking several times but without being able to find important offensive spaces. The attempts by Semplici’s eleven to hurt Monza were timid, with a couple of central shots from Amian first and then Reca, both easily defused by Di Gregorio. In the final, Spezia tries again, but the hopes of the home team they go out definitively on the left on the fly from Agudelo’s good position, which does not hit the mirror of the door. And so, in the recovery, Monza closes itwith the descent of Carlos Augusto served perfectly by Machin and very lucid in overtaking Dragowski, effectively putting the ‘Peak’ challenge on file.

Lecce – Udinese 0-1

The hosts try to play the game and call for a penalty for an alleged hand ball by Bijol in the Udinese area, the referee lets it go and after a few minutes the Slovenian defender saves his team by somehow removing a poisonous ball that was wandering a few steps from the goal line. Lovric’s acrobatic turn is the most beautiful conclusion of the first fraction in which Falcone is passed. In recovery, Walace also kicks from outside: high, but not by much.

In the second half, the yellow and red 11 did much better when they beat the goalkeeper capitalizing on a Strefezza through ball, but the scream of joy from the goal he gets choked in his throat because the linesman’s flag goes up to signal offside. For Baroni’s team, the appointment is only postponed for a few minutes: contact in the area between Udogie and Gendrey (reported by the Var to the referee Marchetti) e penalty. From eleven meters a glacial Strefezza blows up the Via del Mare. Udinese is not going to lose and Sottil designs a front-wheel drive team with the changes. The best chance for an equalizer goes to Ehizibue who finds a great intervention with Falcone’s feet on his way. The Friulian forcing continues in the final, but the Salento wall doesn’t collapse and after 7′ of recovery the triple whistle from the referee delivers three fundamental points to the Giallorossi.