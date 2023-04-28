Nórida Rodríguez, manager of RTVC Sistema de Medios Públicos

This Friday, April 28, President Gustavo Petro appointed the lawyer and actress Nórida Rodríguez as the new manager of RTVC.

The public radio and television entity of Colombia (RTVC), after a long time of waiting, already has a manager. She is the director of the Barichara Green Film Festival founded by her husband Toto Vega, who passed away in September 2022, and now he comes to direct this important public radio and television entity in Colombia.

It is important to mention that Rodríguez would have beaten Holman Morris, who was in the list of candidates to fill that position.

It should be remembered that Jennifer Steffens last January seemed to have secured the position of manager, she never officially received the position and never took office.

The well-known 56-year-old actress, born in Villavicencio, has been one of the most visible faces of Colombian television, theater and cinema, in the 80s. For almost 40 years she has worked in productions such as ‘Tentaciones’, ‘They call me Lolita ‘, ‘Pedro the scaly’ or ‘Love in custody’.

Although she is a lawyer graduated from the University of La Sabana, her career as an actress has taken her down different paths and she has not practiced as a lawyer and there is no experience in public office.