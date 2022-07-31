Two special awards were given to Bombini for the organization of the Pavia stage of the historic Mille Miglia and to Francesca Mazza

PAVIA

The awards ceremony for the 2021 Aci Sport Lombardia national titles took place in Brescia, in the setting of the 1000 Miglia Museum; 206 awarded champions, including pilots and navigators, ranging for the various specialties. The Aci Pavia team captained by president Marino Scabini was well fed, and Davide Nicelli, winner of the ACI Rally Cup Italia Class and of the Rally Cup 3rd zone class R1, were awarded in the rally discipline; Andrea Salviotti and Susy Ghisoni, winners of the Aci Sport Rally Cup Italia class Rstb 1.4 Plus and of the Rally Cup; Ermanno Sordi, winner of the Autostoriche Cup; Domenico Mombelli and Marco Leoncini, winners of the historic conductors Earth Rally trophy; Andrea Robone and Luigi Bariani, winners of the 1st class A0 zone Rally Cup; Pierluigi Sangermani and Lorenzo Paganin, winners of the 5th Rally Cup in the R4 class area; Davide Pisati, winner of the 5th Rally Cup in the Rs1.6 Plus class zone.

In the rally cross discipline, Rosario Corallo, winner of the Italian rally cross championship in the Supercar category; in the regularity discipline for historic cars, Danilo Piga, winner of the 4th grouping Cup. Finally, in model cars, Filippo Beretta, winner of the Italian championship Pista 1/8 Gt Cardano Expert category.

In addition to these, two special awards were also awarded: the first to Emanuele Bombini, a former professional cyclist and now head of an events promotion company, for his commitment to promoting the 1000 Miglia in Oltrepo, while the other was awarded to Francesca Mazza, for her important contribution to the Pavia Automobile Club. –