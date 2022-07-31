The gymnasium della Piantata will be built and will be at the service of both the Liceo Artistico and the citizens, but it will be built downstream of the public pitches, not above the football pitch, as initially planned. The City Council has approved the resolution for the alienation of the land that will allow the project to continue, which will be financed by the Province for 950 thousand euros. “After having listened to everyone, we need to proceed, creating an important structure for the community – commented the mayor, Maurizio Gambini -. It was discussed with the citizens, also by virtue of their opposition to building it on the pitches, and with the Province: we had also considered building it next to the school, but this would have precluded the possibility of completing the high school. In the end, after analysis and inspections with the technicians, we chose to place it downstream from the current structures, without impacting on them . There is no more time to reflect, otherwise we would have to give up the financing and we cannot say no to a structure that would not take away anything, it would only increase. There we will also be able to eventually build the dog walker that was requested. Not even the road. access will affect the pitches, which will be safeguarded and enhanced. In any case, we have reserved the right to build a photovoltaic system on the area. as for the geological problems, the technicians tell me they are surmountable. Of course, the checks will have to be done, but it is a normal operation. Finally, the Province, on our advice, is working on a project to complete the high school and, once the school is finished and equipped with an independent gym, the one we will now build will remain for the full and free use of citizens. “Giorgio Londei, group leader of Urbino, remains critical. and Montefeltro: “Not even the new location seems to me to have convinced the residents. Then I raise a question: in the document presented it says that it will have to be verified …