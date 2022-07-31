news-main-body”>

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a folding screen phone launched by Samsung last year. It has been almost a year since its release. It will usher in an update next month and launch the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. However, DxOMark recently announced the image running score of this phone, which is as high as 118 points. Xiao M thinks that as a mobile phone that is about to be updated, the probability that Samsung spends money to send DxOMark for testing is very low. This mobile phone is most likely to be purchased and tested by DxOMark, so the image evaluation results of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are highly credible. , which we can use for reference.

Let’s take a look at the camera parameters of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Its hardware is not particularly eye-catching. The main camera uses Sony IMX563. The size of this sensor is only 1/2.55 inch, the pixel is only 12MP, and the single pixel size is 1.4 um, supports OIS optical image stabilization, the only advantage is that it uses the Sony Gen.5 architecture, which has a relatively fast response speed. On the basis of dual-core zoom, it can be shot more quickly.

The ultra-wide-angle uses a Sony IMX258 sensor with a size of 1/3.06 inches, a pixel of 13MP (the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is actually 12MP after being cropped), and a single-pixel size of 1.12um. Its advantage is that the equivalent focal length is only 12mm. Compared with the mainstream ultra-wide-angle of about 15mm, when taking pictures, you can take wider photos. After all, for ultra-wide-angle, the wider the better.

Such imaging hardware is really not outstanding at present, and even the level of mid-range mobile phones is not comparable. After all, thousand yuan phones are currently frantically using 1/2-inch, 48MP outsole main cameras . However, the DxOMark camera score of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is as high as 118 points, which is regarded as a mid-to-high-end level. It can be seen that the hardware of this mobile phone of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is not strong, almost all rely on optimization.

Of course, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 also has many defects in actual performance due to insufficient hardware. Due to the lack of a special telephoto lens and only 12MP pixels, the performance of both optical zoom and digital zoom is relatively poor, so when zooming, the image details cannot be well preserved, and the smearing feeling will be more serious. Image quality is not high.

In addition, since the size of the main camera sensor is only 1/2.55 inch, the disadvantage is even greater when recording video. DxOMark says the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders unnatural details indoors or in low light, and image quality degrades.

From the DxOMark report of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, we can see that the image of the current mobile phone can be improved by algorithms. However, the improvement brought by the algorithm has an upper limit, and the defects of the hardware cannot be completely improved. So, what do you think of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 camera scoring 118 points on DxOMark?