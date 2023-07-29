Miami Milan Set to Sign Versatile Midfielder Yunus Musah from Valencia

Milan, Italy – AC Milan is reportedly on the verge of securing a reinforcement in midfield with the imminent arrival of Yunus Musah from Valencia. The negotiations between the two clubs are said to be at an advanced stage, with only formal acceptance from Valencia remaining before the deal can be finalized.

Milan initially made an offer of €18 million plus two bonuses for the talented midfielder, but they have increased their bid to a total of €20 million in an attempt to secure Musah’s services. If the transfer goes through, it will mark Milan’s eighth purchase of the current transfer market session.

Born in New York on November 29, 2002, Musah holds four passports – US, Italian, British, and Ghanaian. He spent his early years in Italy, specifically in Castelfranco Veneto, before moving to London in 2012. There, he played for the renowned Arsenal academy. Musah’s journey in international football began when he was called up to the England Under-15 team in 2016. However, he eventually decided to represent the United States at the senior level.

The talented midfielder has had several influential figures in his career, one being Rino Gattuso. Musah worked under Gattuso’s guidance during their time together at Valencia, playing an integral role in the team last season with 37 appearances and two assists.

Despite not having a physical stature as imposing as some of his peers, Musah impresses with his command of the game and high energy levels. He is known for his dedication to fitness, regularly seen sharing photos and videos of his gym workouts on social media, which has garnered him a significant following.

Off the pitch, Musah has a passion for basketball and often shares content related to the sport on social media. He has been seen playing with his national team teammates, including Weston McKennie.

Musah’s journey into professional football began with Arsenal’s academy, where he spent seven years honing his skills. His performances for the Gunners’ Under 18 team caught the attention of Valencia, who eventually acquired him in 2019.

Milan fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Musah, as they believe he will bring much-needed dynamism and running power to the team. With his diverse background and varied experiences in top football academies, Musah is expected to make a strong impact on Milan’s midfield.

