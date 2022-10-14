The president’s appeal to the fans. Because on Sunday at 6 pm there is the home season debut of Da Rold Logistics and the enthusiasm deriving from the victorious debut in San Donà could make all the difference in the world.

And alongside the show on the pitch, this year the Belluno club offers a novelty in the role of speaker.

To turn on the cheering during the home games will be Nicolò Dalla Gasperina, for some years appreciated voice both at events and in radio programs. He had already conducted the official presentation which took place a few weeks to John XXIII and from Sunday he will find a place on the sidelines. His name has not yet been disclosed by the club’s social channels, but it’s a matter of time.

The speaker of the season is also mentioned by the president Sandro Da Rold, during his appeal to the Belluno public in view of Sunday’s match against Brugherio (6 pm).

By the way, admission tickets will cost 10 euros (5 euros reduced), while season passes are already on sale at a cost of 80 euros for the full price and 40 euros for the reduced one. Discounts are provided for families. Requests and information to [email protected] or to the number 347 8144305.

«Run to the Arena di Lambioi. Bring young people, families and all those who have the desire to enjoy a good time of sport. For the home debut of our team there will also be a new audio system, as well as a new speaker ».

Which in fact responds to the name of Dalla Gasperina, a well-known face in the province above all for his past as a footballer between Feltrese, Belluno and other clubs in particular from the Vicenza area. Lately he was at Pedavena in the Third Category, but at the moment he is not playing due to injury and work commitments, according to what the club said.

The number one Sandro Da Rold thus completes his presentation of the match against the Brianza.

«I expect a super match. We know that their opposite, Tommaso Barotto, is in the youth national team. And he is one who “hurts the ball”. But we are ready and we will have the public at our side ».

The top manager still has in his eyes the 3-0 made by Da Rold Logistics Belluno and printed at the San Donà, in the Veneto derby last Sunday.

«We played at high levels against an opponent who made very few mistakes, especially on the serve. And he was beating very hard. But our boys expressed themselves very well in attack, despite the rather complicated week of preparation, considering the different influences ».