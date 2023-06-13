From Spain: Milan in advanced negotiations with Mirotic

News continues to be re-launched from Spain that would see Olimpia Milano in advanced negotiations with the highest paid player in the Euroleague, Nikola Mirotic, who will leave Barcelona due to budget cuts. The rumor is from the Spanish radio program “Bar Canales” and was relaunched by Eurohoops.

As we have learned in @BarCanaletes The Barça board of directors urged Mirotic to lower his salary but Nikola is not up for the job and is in very advanced talks to sign for Olimpia de Milano pic.twitter.com/7ijgK3OY9R — Bar Canaletes (@BarCanaletes) June 11, 2023