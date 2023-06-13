Home » From Spain: Milan in advanced negotiations with Mirotic
From Spain: Milan in advanced negotiations with Mirotic

From Spain: Milan in advanced negotiations with Mirotic

News continues to be re-launched from Spain that would see Olimpia Milano in advanced negotiations with the highest paid player in the Euroleague, Nikola Mirotic, who will leave Barcelona due to budget cuts. The rumor is from the Spanish radio program “Bar Canales” and was relaunched by Eurohoops.

Mundo Deportivo: Nikola Mirotic away from Barcelona, ​​Olimpia Milano attentive

