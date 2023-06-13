Queen Letizia has an agenda in Valle and Cauca

Queen Letizia of Spain began a work agenda for Colombia to learn about the different projects that Spanish cooperation has underway in the country, mainly in Cartagena, Cauca and Valle del Cauca.

The purpose of this agenda, accompanied by the First Lady of the Nation, Verónica Alcocer García, is to visit the expansion of the El Bosque Water Treatment Plant in Cartagena, in the Villa Hermosa neighborhood, a project that is part of the Water Supply and Sanitation Program Potable, from the Cooperation Fund for Water and Sanitation (FCAS).

The program, which was successfully completed on January 31, 2022 and had an investment of 13 million euros, has allowed some 165,000 people to have better access to drinking water service.

In addition, the program has achieved that close to 6,500 inhabitants of the Villa Hermosa neighborhood have sanitation services and have water available in their homes; as well as the strengthening of the capacities of social organizations and the population in the management of water resources.

Subsequently, the Queen Consort of Spain will visit the facilities of the Escuela Taller de Cartagena de Indias and the restoration work on the wall of the Baluarte de Santa Catalina, carried out by students from this educational center.

This model of Workshop Schools arrived in Colombia from Spain in 1992, with the aim of recovering the built heritage and generating development opportunities for the young population.

The Escuela Taller de Cartagena has trained more than 7,000 young people in activities related to cultural heritage, improving their chances of employability and participating in projects that result in the well-being of the communities.

Will visit the Valley and Cauca

In Cali, Queen Letizia will have the opportunity to learn about various women’s initiatives focused on entrepreneurship; eradication of poverty, employability and female empowerment.

This tour will begin in the municipality of Yotoco, Valle del Cauca, where he will visit a project promoted by the National Reincorporation Agency (ARN) and the Mesa Nacional del Café Association, to accompany the measures established in the 2016 Peace Agreement and generate economic opportunities for ex-combatants who have productive projects in the coffee sector.

This association includes 35 organizations from all over the country, representing 875 associated people.

In Cauca, he will visit the Coffee Market Support project, which works to promote the training of coffee growers and increase their income, in addition to strengthening the Ecomun cooperative, in which more than 150 people participate.

Colombia is a priority country for Spanish Cooperation. In the current Partnership Framework, which articulates joint work on sustainable development, both countries decided to focus their efforts on gender equality and support for the peace process.

In this line, it was established to continue working on various objectives of the 2030 Agenda, such as the eradication of poverty; gender equality and empowerment of women and girls; sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth; employment and decent work, especially in the field of youth; and construction of just, peaceful and inclusive societies, significantly reducing all forms of violence and guaranteeing equal access to justice for all people.

Comments