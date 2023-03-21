Active 24/7 supervision of the security of transactions carried out in over 12,800 post offices throughout the country and online, through payment cards as well as on e-commerce transactions and those of the Poste Vita insurance branch. Poste has inaugurated the new Fraud Prevention Center in Rome. The President cut the ribbon Maria Bianca Farinal’Ad Matthew Del Fante and the Chief Executive Officer Joseph Lascoin the presence of the President of the National Anti-Corruption Authority, Joseph Busiaof the Chief of Staff of the Guardia di Finanza, Army Corps General, Francis Grecoof the Central Director of Specialties of the State Police, Daniela Stradiottoof the Director of the Postal Police, Ivan Gabrielliof the Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit for Italy, Enzo Eveningand of the members of the Authorities and officials of the Bank of Italy.

Full speed ahead on innovation

Every year, with its 35 million customers, over 20 million with digital interactions via the web and apps, Poste Italiane manages around 2.5 billion transactions, for a value of around 200 billion euros. The company also holds about 10% of the acquiring market in Italy with almost 5 million physical and virtual pos.

CYBERSECURITY: the best strategies for the protection and continuity of IT services

“With the new Fraud Prevention Center, Poste Italiane enhances its tools to combat illegal attempts and further enhances its anti-fraud response capacity, thus making security a value for the protection of citizens – he comments CEO Matteo Del Fante -. The Center is an example of Poste Italiane’s innovative capacity also in the field of security because it adopts a very effective integrated operating model which has increased our prevention capacity in the face of the continuous increase in the number of physical and digital transactions that are recorded every year between the different business areas of Poste Italiane”.

“The Center is a new milestone in the Poste Italiane Group’s culture of security both for the protection of the company and the citizens who carry out financial transactions in post offices or online every day and who we defend against the threats of increasingly aggressive crime – highlights the Co-General Manager Giuseppe Lasco –. We are the only reality in Italy to have activated a center of this level, among the most advanced in Europe, moreover the only ones to have fully internalized skills and resources to combat fraud on physical and digital payment systems; a reason for great satisfaction is precisely the presence among the specialists of young graduates who Poste Italiane has carefully selected and trained so that they can contribute their skills to the work of one of the most important security platforms in the country”.

More than 100 specialists in the field

More than 100 specialists employed in the center, with long experience in the field of financial security and cybersecurity, together with young graduates selected from the best Italian universities. In support of the specialists who govern the entire control process, from prevention to the management of suspicious transactions, the Center adopts the most advanced technologies in the activity of Fraud Management and Fraud Intelligence to further raise the degree of security of the financial activities of the entire Group and enhance the protection tools for the benefit of citizens against offenses and fraud.

Fraud attempts for 50 million euros foiled

In 2022, over 1 million reports were managed by thwarting fraud attempts for around 50 million euros. In the payment card segment, in particular, the prevention action made it possible to reduce the incidence of fraudulent events against Poste Italiane customers by 50%, equal to 0.0015% of the total, in contrast with the increase in 90% recorded in the same period worldwide. As regards the controls on Poste Vita’s activities, 6,200 cases were successfully handled in the first few months of 2023, thwarting fraud involving large values.

