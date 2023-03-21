Status: 03/21/2023 3:24 p.m

The record of the alpine ski racers does not sound bad at all. 13 podiums, two wins. Gold for Alex Schmid at the World Cup and bronze for Lena Dürr provided the highlights in the DSV team in the 2022/23 season. But alpine director Wolfgang Maier also sees the problems and deficits.

First the positive balance. The men’s speed department blossomed in the end of the season. A double podium at the season finale in Andorra stood out, as did Andreas Sander, who was in the top ten in four individual races, even on the podium twice. He had motivated himself to do this after the World Cup. The opportunity to achieve an average or “ to make it a really good season. That really motivated me t“, so Sander. “D it’s all the nicer that I can do it that way .“

Straßer sees the “step forward”

Alexander Schmid and Linus Straßer are also world leaders in the technical competitions, although sports show expert Felix Neureuther had hoped for more from Straßer. “ I thought Linus would take the next step this year. His season is absolutely fine, but that consistency on the podium is missing “, he said. For Straßer himself, the season was basically “ really cool l. A little behind the results “, so the 30-year-old and yet “ another step forward “.

In the parallel giant slalom, Alexander Schmid caused a surprise and gave the DSV team its first medal at the World Championships. Lena Dürr was eliminated in the quarter-finals, Linus Straßer in the round of 16.

Dürr outshines the women’s team

On the other hand, Lena Dürr outshined everything for women. This winter, the 31-year-old has become even stronger and, on a good day, can also defeat the historically most successful female ski racer, Mikaela Shiffrin. This is how Dürr distanced Shiffrin at the World Cup in Spindlermühle and celebrated her first World Cup victory. Shortly thereafter, she won bronze at the World Championships. “ Those were two moments, when you can celebrate with your team at the finish line, that’s very special “.

In the Czech town of Spindlermühle, Lena Dürr won the first World Cup slalom of her career – thanks to a fantastic race to catch up.

Weidle follows up in the Super G

Kira Weidle, on the other hand, took the next step in the Super-G – three top ten places are recorded. In the descent she was twice on the podium. But the 27-year-old can and wants more. “ We definitely have to work on our aggressiveness, the first part towards the goal simply has to be more dynamic “, she announced as a work assignment for the summer.

Young hopeful Aicher gains experience

And how did it go for young hope Emma Aicher? The 19-year-old was the only DSV athlete to collect World Cup points in the speed and technique disciplines. In Kvitfjell, Norway, she also achieved the best result of her career with fifth place.

“ It is Germany’s greatest hope for the future “, not only ex-ski racer Maria Höfl-Riesch thinks. But she still lacks the routine to constantly ski at the top level. But the teenager can be expected next winter.

“Massive problems” in giant slalom

So there is a lot to do in summer. Because on closer inspection, Alpine Director Wolfgang Maier has identified some deficits. “ We already have massive problems in one or the other discipline – and not only since now “said Maier in the Sportschau interview. “ The issue of giant slalom on both the men’s and women’s sides simply causes problems for us .“

No German driver made it into the second round this winter, that has never happened before. “B Things are a little better for the men because we have Alex Schmid, who’s definitely at a world-class level, but we still can’t continuously improve “.

Maier is therefore also questioning the system: “ We already have good international successes in the U16 junior division “, according to the alpine director. But, “ it is the question of whether our system is correct. Whether we aren’t too focused on placements and not enough on development. ”

Maier: “Can’t really find the point”

Because it turns out that “we in the areas U18s and U20s are more likely to get weaker than stronger “. A topic that Maier has been dealing with for years.” We don’t really get the point of it. ” The coaches and the system have to adapt to these young racers. “ We have to understand the children and young people in order to develop them properly “, so Maier.