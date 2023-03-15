Home Sports Alpine skiing, World Cup finals in Soldeu: Stuhec wins the last descent of the season
Sports

Alpine skiing, World Cup finals in Soldeu: Stuhec wins the last descent of the season

by admin
Alpine skiing, World Cup finals in Soldeu: Stuhec wins the last descent of the season

Status: 03/15/2023 1:55 p.m

A race like the whole season: Kira Weidle did not finish ninth at the World Cup final in Soldeu. The Slovenian Ilka Stuhec won ahead of the winner of the Downhill World Cup, Sofia Goggia.

The two-time downhill world champion Ilka Stuhec beamed all over her face. In Soldeu/Andorra she won the seventh World Cup downhill of her career. The 32-year-old was also faster than this winter’s downhill dominator, Italy’s Sofia Goggia (+0.51 seconds), who finished second. Lara Gut-Behrami from Switzerland was third (+ 0.81).

A podium place would have been possible for the only German starter Kira Weidle. But in the end she was annoyed about ninth place.

  • Departure of the women in Soldeu
    arrow right

A mistake costs Weidle a top position

Weidle (Starnberg) was very good at the split times for a long time. In the lower part, however, the 27-year-old made a big mistake when she was hit in a left-hand corner and overturned. Suddenly several tenths of a second were gone – and so only ninth place remained for the German (+ 1.20 seconds).

That means seventh place in the downhill World Cup. This winter she did not quite match her performance from the 2018/2019 and 2020/2021 seasons, when she finished fifth in the discipline rankings.

“I was doing well. In the last target curve, where it goes flat, the outside ski left. That really pulls the pace.”the native of Stuttgart was annoyed about her momentous mistake in the ARD sports show: “It was a race like the whole season: There were good parts, but then something happened again that prevented a good placement.”

The Italian Sofia Goggia had already secured the small crystal ball in the discipline ranking before the race. However, the 30-year-old couldn’t match Stuhec’s time and had to settle for second place at the end of the season.

In the downhill World Cup, the order is exactly the opposite – here Stuhec is behind Goggia but ahead of the Swiss Corinne Suter, who benefited from the fall of the Italian Elena Curtoni. Nina Ortlieb (Austria) also fell. Both athletes remained unharmed.

  • Downhill World Cup – Alpine Skiing, Women
    arrow right

  • Alpine skiing: general classification, women
    arrow right

See also  Pozzo releases the ballast Teodorczyk Juve, Scamacca if Kulusevski leaves

You may also like

7-0 defeat in Manchester: frustration after the debacle...

The sanction of Barça to Lamine Yamal

DFB does not support FIFA President Gianni Infantino...

Mossely will face a Thai for her entry...

Formula 1: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc faces grid penalty...

Soccer internationals against Peru and Belgium: who are...

Manchester City: Erling Haaland says he was signed...

Football quiz: 11 Bundesliga stars – if you...

Undefeated light-heavyweight Joshua Buatsi signs with Boxxer

Power struggle between Philipp Holzer and Axel Hellmann

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy