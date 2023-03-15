The trend of tourist rental sector it’s more positive than ever. Over United States the annual growth rate of the vacation rental market is about 10% and the sector will approach 1 billion dollars in 2025. With these figures, it is only natural that new companies are stepping up to conquer their own space. One of them is Wanderfounded in 2021, is a vacation rental start-up dedicated to digital nomads looking for a comfortable space to work remotely.

The company’s current portfolio consists of 14 properties. The company’s staple is that none of the properties it manages are located within a two-hour drive of a major city. “Wander is all about helping people find their happy place. We are building a network of smart homes around the world that guests can access with a simple click. Come and take a walk with us,” they explain on their website.

Each property features iconic fixtures and fittings from partners Herman Miller, Knoll and Design Within Reach, modern workstations with standing desks and displays, bedding by NollaPelli. Also, to further enhance the guest experience, theapp Wander can control house temperature, lighting, fireplaces, hot tub and sauna.

“Wander was born after our founder was shocked by the frustrating experience of trying to work while traveling (uncomfortable beds, unstable WiFi). I knew there had to be a better way. Today, Wander offers smart homes in inspiring locations across the United States, from Southern Oregon to Joshua Tree and the Hudson Valley to Surfside Beach, with new locations launching every month.”

The first property that Wander brought to the market opened in 2021, under the name of Anchor Bay House. One of the charms of him is that he sits atop a bluff on the Mendocino County coast. Another of his more interesting properties is Wander Hudson Woods, which sits just north of New York City. Inspired by Pierre Koenig’s iconic LA Stahl House, the home features floor-to-ceiling windows and an in-ground pool overlooking the distant Catskill Mountains.