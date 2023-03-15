[2023年3月15日，沃尔夫斯堡/北京]The Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand further improved its profitability in fiscal 2022. Thanks to effective sales management and strict cost optimization measures, the brand has achieved excellent financial results. Despite the difficult economic situation and the unstable geopolitical environment, Volkswagen’s operating profit before special items increased to 2.6 billion euros, and the operating return on sales rose to 3.6% (FY2021*: 2.2 billion euros/ 3.2%). Tight supply and the resulting decline in deliveries had a negative impact on earnings, particularly in the second half of the year. The North American and South American markets will make a huge contribution to profitability in 2022, and their market share will also increase steadily. In addition, Volkswagen plans to further accelerate the transition to electric mobility. By 2030, Volkswagen is expected to account for around 80 percent of Europure’s electric vehicle deliveries. To this end, Volkswagen plans to launch 10 new electric models around the world by 2026, including a pure electric ID.2all with a price of less than 25,000 euros. World premiere.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars

At the 2022 financial results conference, Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand, said: “Over the past year, we have successfully led Volkswagen through challenging times, while at the same time making sufficient strategic moves. Ready. For the transformation of the next decade, Volkswagen is ready and we are advancing our strategy with focus and speed.”

Sustained strong focus on cost-effectiveness

Despite the decline in deliveries, an optimized model and price strategy has enabled Volkswagen to generate annual sales of 74 billion euros (2021*: 68 billion euros). In addition, Volkswagen has further strengthened its financial base, raising its net operating cash flow to 1.9 billion euros in 2022 (2021: 300 million euros*). Optimization of fixed costs and amortization charges is one of the elements for good financial performance.

Patrik Andreas Mayer, CFO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars

Patrik Andreas Mayer, CFO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, emphasized: “In the 2022 fiscal year, in the face of geopolitical uncertainties, sharp rises in commodity and energy prices, supply chain disruptions, and the impact of the epidemic on the Chinese market, we have adopted The cost-saving and efficiency-enhancing measures worked to help us achieve an excellent performance in a challenging environment.”

North and South American markets contributed significantly to earnings

Volkswagen’s initiatives to strengthen its profitability in global markets continue to pay off. Patrik Andreas Mayer, CFO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, said: “The continued positive momentum in the North and South American markets has contributed to the brand’s annual performance.” Product lineup and localized production, Volkswagen has insight into the huge growth potential in each regional market. Volkswagen will double its market share in North America and the United States to at least 5 percent by 2030. To achieve this goal, Volkswagen plans to invest around 5 billion euros in electromobility and digitalization by 2027. By 2026, Volkswagen will invest another 1 billion euros in the South American market to further increase its market share and begin the transition to electric mobility. ID. Preliminary market testing of the model in South America has already begun.

Volkswagen accelerates electric offensive

In 2022, Volkswagen’s global sales of pure electric vehicles will be about 330,000, a year-on-year increase of 23.6%. Volkswagen is further accelerating its transition to electric mobility: by 2030, eight out of 10 vehicles it sells in Europe will be fully electric. The proportion of pure electric vehicle sales in North America will also increase, with the goal of reaching 55% by 2030. In addition, Volkswagen will launch 10 new pure electric models around the world by 2026, including 4 upcoming models: the second-generation ID.3 (configuration|inquiry), the sports model ID.3 GTX, the ID.Buzz long Wheelbase 1 and flagship pure electric ID.7. With the ID.2all coming to the compact car segment, Volkswagen previewed a fully electric model that could become everyone’s first choice, starting at less than 25,000 euros. By then, Volkswagen’s pure electric products will cover almost all market segments. In the market competition, Volkswagen will provide the most complete lineup of pure electric products, including entry-level electric models to pure electric sedan ID.7.

Volkswagen plant ramps up capacity for electric cars

At the same time, Volkswagen is rapidly advancing the transformation of production. This summer, the Emden factory in Germany will be completely converted into an electric vehicle production plant, responsible for manufacturing ID.4 and ID.7. Starting this autumn, the new generation ID.3 will roll off the assembly line at the Wolfsburg plant. By early 2025, Volkswagen will invest about 460 million euros to renovate its main plants. At present, the Zwickau and Dresden factories in Germany have completed the transformation, and the ID.4 has also been put into production at the Chattanooga factory in the United States last year.

Large order backlog to launch fuel-efficient models in 2023

In order to meet the needs of users in different regions, in addition to new electric models, Volkswagen also plans to launch a number of attractive energy-efficient fuel models in 2023, including the launch of the new Atlas in North America, and the launch of Virtus, Tiguan and Passat in Brazil. In 2022, the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand will deliver 4.6 million vehicles worldwide (down 6.8 percent year-on-year). Due to the tight supply situation, sales in the previous fiscal year were slightly lower at 2.2 million units (previous year: 2.3 million units). The difference between deliveries and sales is mainly due to the fact that the sales figures of the Chinese joint ventures are not included in the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand.

The market’s demand for pure electric models and gasoline models is still strong. Among the models with different driving forms, Volkswagen has reserved more than 660,000 orders in Europe alone, including nearly 100,000 pure electric IDs. vehicle type. Volkswagen’s top priority at this stage is to quickly complete the production of the ordered vehicles and deliver them to users.

Volkswagen Passenger Car Brand Financial Data

2021 2022 YoY Global deliveries (millions) 4.9 4.6 -6.8% Sales (billion euros) 68 74 +8.7% Operating profit before special items (in billions of euros) 2.2 2.6 +22.5% Operating return on sales before special items (%) 3.2 3.6 +0.4% Net cash flow from operations (in billions of euros) 0.3 1.9 no yet

Looking ahead to the new fiscal year

Volkswagen expects deliveries of purely electric vehicles to increase significantly in the current fiscal year. Patrik Andreas Mayer, CFO of Volkswagen’s passenger car brand, said: “We are cautious and optimistic about the situation on the supply side. Although challenges in supply chains, commodity and energy prices and geopolitical situations are expected to continue, we believe that The situation on the supply side will stabilize this year, while we remain steadfast in controlling costs. In view of economic uncertainty and increased cost pressures, the Volkswagen brand has revised its guidance for 2023, which is currently not expected to include special The operating return on sales on project spend will exceed 4 percent.”

Volkswagen’s product lineup is very rich. Although there are still challenges in 2023, as Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen Passenger Car Brand, emphasized: “Users can look forward to the complete product lineup of Volkswagen. We will not stop there and will We will continue to systematically advance the strategies of the Volkswagen brand and mass-produced brands.”