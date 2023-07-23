Home » Fulham Secures Mexican Striker Raúl Jiménez in £5 Million Deal
Fulham Secures Mexican Striker Raúl Jiménez in £5 Million Deal

Fulham Secures Mexican Striker Raúl Jiménez in £5 Million Deal

Date: July 23, 2023

Fulham Football Club is on the verge of securing the services of Mexican striker Raúl Jiménez from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a £5 million ($6.42 million) deal, sources have informed ESPN. This move marks Fulham’s first signing of the summer transfer window.

The 32-year-old forward, currently contracted with Wolverhampton, is expected to finalize personal terms with Fulham and undergo a medical examination early next week. The negotiations arrived as uncertainty surrounds the future of Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic, who expressed frustration after his requested club release was denied.

Raúl Jiménez’s prospective move to Fulham is believed to be motivated by the Serbian striker’s desire to join Al Hilal, a club in the Saudi Arabian League. Earlier, Fulham rejected Al Hilal’s £25 million offer for Mitrovic, valuing him at more than £50 million.

Having first joined Wolverhampton on loan from Benfica in 2018, Jiménez made his move permanent a year later. However, he suffered a severe setback when he sustained a fractured skull during a match against Arsenal in 2020, keeping him sidelined for nine months.

Fulham manager Marco Silva had publicly expressed his frustration at the club’s lack of transfer activity this summer. However, the imminent acquisition of Raúl Jiménez appears to alleviate some of that frustration, with the Mexican striker poised to become Silva’s first signing for Fulham.

Stay tuned as Raúl Jiménez’s move to Fulham undergoes finalization, marking a significant and potentially impactful development in the English Premier League transfer market.

