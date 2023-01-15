Home Sports Gagliardini away from Inter? That’s where it can go. And Fabbian…
After yesterday’s outburst (“I’m no longer willing to have this playing time”), the midfielder who expires in June aims to go elsewhere: all the tracks for him

A farewell six months in advance. Roberto Gagliardini, whose contract expires on 30 June, has announced that he will not renew his agreement with Inter. In Viale della Liberazione they were already aware of the decision taken by the midfielder and weren’t taken by surprise because the 28-year-old from Bergamo was no longer part of the plans. In his place, Giovanni Fabbian, born in 2003 on loan to Reggina but a product of the Inter youth sector led by Roberto Samaden and supervised by sporting director Dario Baccin, may be given a chance. Fabbian is a talent that needs to grow and so far he has done very well at the court of Filippo Inzaghi. For Inter, selling or continuing to loan out its young players means not building anything: perhaps next summer, thanks to the ongoing economic downsizing, will be the one of the trend reversal. At least as far as Fabbian is concerned, ready to stay in the squad and play his cards when given the opportunity.

But let’s go back to Gagliardini and his words. “I’m no longer willing to have this playing time – he sincerely told Sky -, because I’m 28 and I want to prove my worth. I’ve grown a lot over the years.” And, we add, he has won three trophies, including a Scudetto. Too bad that the use of him has decreased over the seasons and that with Inzaghi he has almost left the rotations in the middle of the field: last night was the second appearance as a starter in Serie A. The first? Lazio-Inter on August 26… He was also in the national team: poof, gone. How much was paid in January 2017? Two million euros plus another 26 (including bonuses) for the redemption obligation. It is useless to hide that the management, in terms of performance, expected something more.

On a free transfer, Gagliardini is an element that won’t struggle much to find a team to sign for. The hypothesis of going to the Cremonese transfer market in January was rejected because Roberto wants a more ambitious formation, which guarantees him not only minutes, but also certain objectives. Maybe participation in a European cup or the prospect of being able to fight to gain qualification for the Conference or the Europa League. His agent, Giuseppe Riso, has tested the waters with various clubs, but has also received calls from foreign managers. It’s no mystery that Monza took an interest in him last summer, which could also be a solution for next July. Gagliardini’s name was and will also be the focus of conversations with Atalanta (where he would meet maestro Gasperini), Lazio and Turin. For the moment it’s about approaches: other candidates will emerge, then the signature and official greetings to the Nerazzurri club.

