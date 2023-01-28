Original title: Garland 26+9 Mobley 21+10 Green only 6 points Cavaliers beat Rockets

On January 27, Beijing time, in the NBA regular season, the Cavaliers beat the Rockets 113-95.

Cavaliers (30-20): Garland 26 points, 4 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 steals, Mobley 21 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists, Dean Wade 15 points and 3 rebounds, Allen 14 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals, LeVert 12 points and 5 assists, Osman 10 points

Rockets (11-38): Ethan 18 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists, Jabari Smith Jr. 14 points and 5 rebounds, Martin Jr. 14 points and 6 rebounds, Shen Jing 14 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists, Washington 10 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, Jaylen Green had 6 points and 3 assists

In the first quarter of the game, the Cavaliers took a 12-point lead through the inside advantage. In the second quarter, the Cavaliers also opened the outside line, and the climax continued to widen the point difference. At the end of the first half, the Cavaliers had led the Rockets by 26 points. In the second half of the game, the game had lost its suspense. The Rockets narrowed the point difference slightly, but were unable to comeback. In the end, the Cavaliers beat the Rockets 113-95.Return to Sohu to see more

