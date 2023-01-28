Just like “League of Legends”, the Riot Games team has developed a fairly complete e-sports market since the launch of the first-person competitive shooting game “Special War Heroes” officially launched in 2020. Top players and teams from all over the world Every year, there will be fierce battles one after another in various official or famous events, bringing various exciting events to the audience. However, among the many “Special Heroes” e-sports teams, a team led by player Governor Val adopted a special name – “Squirtle Squad”. But it is conceivable that Nintendo’s legal department seems not too happy about such a name choice.

This e-sports team called “Jenny Turtle Legion” successfully entered the “Special Heroes” North American Challengers League (North American Challengers League) series of events not long ago. However, while receiving the attention of more and more players, they also faced an unexpected price. Just earlier this week, Governor Val, the captain of the “Jenny Turtle Legion”, tweeted that since the team name they used has violated Nintendo’s trademark rights, they must immediately change to a new team name. .

The vast majority of players know that the Squirtle is derived from Nintendo’s “Pokémon” series, not only that, but even the “Squirrel Legion” is actually a direct reference to a section of the “Pokémon” series animation The plot story, this is a team composed of a group of Squirrels who like to make trouble everywhere, and the Squirtle that the protagonist Xiaozhi tamed in the story is actually the captain of this team. Just after learning that a new name had to be changed, Governor Val also chose to brainstorm ideas on Twitter, hoping that fans could provide them with some opinions, and promised that the response with the most likes would enter the final selection list.

Due to conflict of interest with Riot and Nintendo we gotta change our team name. Best reply will be our team name going into challengers. — Governor (@Governor_Val) January 26, 2023

“Due to a conflict of interest between Riot Games and Nintendo, we had to change our team name. Best Reply will be the team name we use for Challenger related events,” wrote Governor_Val

Just after Governor_Val tweeted the news and asked fans to provide input on the name, a large number of fans flooded in to respond, leaving all kinds of strange team name choices. In addition to some brand-new names, many fans also left some names that can slightly circumvent Nintendo’s trademark rights issues, such as changing Squirtle Squad a few words to Squirting Squad, or changing it to “Turtle Troop” (Turtle Legion), allowing them to retain the current logo and image design, or referring to the English name “Blast Boyz” of the final evolution of Jenny Turtle, Blastoise, etc., are many choices that have won a lot of praise.

As it stands, Governor_Val and the rest of the team have yet to pick out a new team name choice, but since the NA Contenders-related events will officially start on February 1st, they seem to have to do so soon The final choice will allow the “Squirtle Turtle Legion” to participate in this competition with a brand new name.