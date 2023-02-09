Activision Blizzard’s popular shooting game “Overwatch” (Taiwan translation: Overwatch; Chinese translation: Overwatch) series, ushered in the free-to-play new work “Overwatch 2” last year, not only attracted a large number of old players to return, but also Many new players have joined, and the official has treated the game more carefully, increased the update frequency, and added some more interesting content from time to time, as promised at the beginning. Unknowingly, “Overwatch 2” will start its third season on February 8, and this season is quite special, because the “Overwatch” series finally cooperates with anime IP for the first time!



“Overwatch 2” x “One Punch Man”!Destroy boxing champion Saitama teacher

The joint look of “Overwatch 2” and “One Punch Man” is expected to be launched for a limited time from March 7th to April 6th overseas time. In the official publicity video, the King of Destroyer is transformed into Mr. Saitama, playing a very A destructive punch that perfectly fits the image of “One Punch Man”, and is it cute after a long time? In addition, other heroes will also usher in a new Asian mythology-themed appearance!

what?Can still fall in love with heroes

In this season, a new Antarctica control map will be brought, and players can enjoy a completely different combat experience in the ice and snow! Not only that, but there is also a very interesting limited mode. In order to celebrate the arrival of Valentine’s Day, the game will launch the “True Love Attack” dating simulator from February 14th to February 28th. Players can interact with heroes through dialogue options ( Love), choose to pursue “compassion” or “Genji”, don’t worry about friends who are not very good at this, “Hanzo” will turn into Cupid to help you! I have to say that this mode is really exciting, and it is already conceivable that there will be countless meme materials appearing at that time….

