Famous Croatian football coach Blazevic dies of illness

Former Croatian national football coach Miroslav Blazevic died of cancer at the age of 87.

Blazevic has served as the head coach of more than ten football clubs in Switzerland, Croatia, China and other countries, including the Shanghai Shenhua team. football team. Blazevic’s best achievement in his coaching career was leading the Croatian team to win the third place in the 1998 World Cup in France.

Dalic, the current head coach of the Croatian team, said that Blazevic is his “father of football” and a real source of inspiration for everything he has achieved in his coaching career. He is forever grateful to Blazevic .

The Croatian Football Association announced on the 8th that a minute’s silence will be observed before the start of all football matches this weekend, that is, on February 11 and 12, expressing condolences for Blazevic’s death. (Reporter Li Xuejun)