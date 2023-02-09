Home Sports Famous Croatian football coach Blazevic dies of illness
Sports

Famous Croatian football coach Blazevic dies of illness

by admin
Famous Croatian football coach Blazevic dies of illness

　　Famous Croatian football coach Blazevic dies of illness

Former Croatian national football coach Miroslav Blazevic died of cancer at the age of 87.

Blazevic has served as the head coach of more than ten football clubs in Switzerland, Croatia, China and other countries, including the Shanghai Shenhua team. football team. Blazevic’s best achievement in his coaching career was leading the Croatian team to win the third place in the 1998 World Cup in France.

Dalic, the current head coach of the Croatian team, said that Blazevic is his “father of football” and a real source of inspiration for everything he has achieved in his coaching career. He is forever grateful to Blazevic .

The Croatian Football Association announced on the 8th that a minute’s silence will be observed before the start of all football matches this weekend, that is, on February 11 and 12, expressing condolences for Blazevic’s death. (Reporter Li Xuejun)

See also  Tennis, Venus Williams wins a match at 42 years old

You may also like

arriva Workpleis – Sport Marketing News

French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain lost to Marseille and...

Scattered considerations on “Babylon”, the latest film by...

Valentine’s Day | 5 romantic getaways in a...

Germani Brescia, Alessandro Magro: I saw a very...

Inter, Dimarco and the friendship with Lukaku: now...

Gregorio Paltrinieri testimonial of the Granarolo brand

Earthquake between Turkey and Syria, over 15 thousand...

NBA Comprehensive: LeBron James is crowned as the...

Manchester United-Leeds 2-2: video, gol e highlights

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy