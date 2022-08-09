GARLASCO

The new Ambrovit Garlasco is now complete as it faces its second consecutive B1 women’s championship. The central department was still being defined and, within a week, the formalization of the three athletes who will share the tasks in the role arrived. After the announcement of the expert Francesca Borelli, behind numerous experiences in B, but also one in A2 and in Swiss Serie A, Simona Galiero and Sofia Cerebuch land in Garlasco.

Galiero, 28, is another expert center who played last season in Volta Mantovana and who previously had been to Alseno (B1), Porto Mantovan (C), Volleyball Teatina with which she had risen from B2 to B1 while remaining there for a few seasons. Cerebuch, on the other hand, is a 19-year-old central with an interesting perspective who arrives in Lomellina fresh from two seasons in B2 at the Volley Academy Modena and, previously, from a B1 championship with Udine, at the time her first experience away from home after growing up in the Trieste club that had then made her debut as a senior in C. Coach Stefano Mattioli will have a wide choice in the mix of experience, youth, quality and talent starting from the control room entrusted to Martina Del Vaglio tempered by several years in B in the Center South, but also to Letizia Riso from Pavia who is returning to Garlasco, after her B2 experiences in Marudo. In attack, the options are not lacking with the quality and experience of Laura Baggi, but also with the now solid contribution of the young, but already established, Federica Favaretto in the role of opposite and Irene Lanzarotti who returns to the province after showing excellent things not only in Certosa. The glue of this very renewed team will once again be Valentina Cozzi, a player who needs no introduction and the owner of a curriculum and such experience that in the Ambrovit locker room will be fundamental. Viviana Angeleri is also back and will be the new free holder, the rotations in attack will be implemented by Giulia Baldizzone, young and interesting band from Savona who arrived from Fusion Volley Conegliano last season in B2. And there are also many expectations on the two young people from the Garlasco nursery, Alena De Martino and Veronica Amato.

Leaving

Elisa Armondi (in B2 at Florens Vigevano), Silvia Sala (in B2 at SFRE Universo In Volley Pavia), the striker Alessia Sgherza (in B1 at Nottolini Capannori), but also the free Arianna Ferrari, will no longer be in Garlasco. the setter Martina Baruffi, the forwards Sara Cortellazzo and Elisa Vecerina. –

Fabio Babetto