GARLASCO

The big shot also arrives at Volley 2001 Garlasco, with the formalization of the signature of Stefano Giannotti, expert and strong Paduan opposite class 1989, 1.97, behind an important path. Giannotti’s senior career opens with seven seasons in the home team, Padova, of which four in A1 and three in A2 before moving to Monini Spoleto in A2 and, in the same series, the following year in Bolzano. Then the opportunity to return to A1 with Vero Volley Monza, then in 2019-20 in A3 in Grottazzolina, in A3 in Galatina and, in the last championship, a first segment in A2 in Brescia before signing from the end of the first leg onwards with Macerata.

Negotiation

“The negotiation with Garlasco started with a phone call from Savino (the sports director Di Noia) who as a former player immediately seemed to me a person in hand, showing at the same time great interest – says Giannotti – The team set up more calmly than last season it makes me think that I will find enthusiasm and commitment, there are many young people ». Then Giannotti talks a little about himself: «Volleyball for me is still fun and passion. Over the years I have built a career always appreciating the human factor and the work team. In fact, we are privileged to be able to live on this and that is why for me respect for roles and professionalism come first as values ​​to be put on the field. Then if there is a joke to be made, I do not hold back. I became captain on my hometown team at 27 and initially tried to replicate what I had seen others do before me. Then I realized that there are locker room men who are fundamental on the pitch, but who also know how to change the mood in the locker room with their presence. I do not aspire to this, but undoubtedly together with Puliti, who remained from last season and also not a first-hairer, we will try to lend a hand to the youngsters. In volleyball, all the gears have to turn and everyone has to give their best in training as well as in a match ». A football player of Milanese faith, not particularly attracted to beach volleyball, but very much to rugby which he considers very useful for raising young people, Giannotti, aware that he is in the last few seasons as a player, does not believe in volleyball in the future and trusts in this adventure: “If we will create competitive spirit and a good group we will do very well. These are ingredients that push me to continue ». –

Fabio Babetto