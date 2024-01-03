Gascoigne battered after an argument, saved by a customer: “Seeing him like this broke my heart”

“When I saw it it blew me away heartbroken“. To speak to Daily Mail And Terry Swintonthe 54-year-old from London who he saved Paul Gascoigne on the seafront of Bournemouth. The English football legend, former of Laziowas found outside a hotel batteredin precarious physical and mental conditions, while litigation with two people who were probably trying to steal from him of the money. Only Swinton’s intervention avoided the worst: the man brought Gascoigne inside the hotel and kept him company before the intervention of the hotel staff.

According to what the Daily Mail writes, the 56enne former midfielder of Tottenham and Lazio could barely manage put a sentence together when he was spotted outside a hotel in the town of sud of England. The popular Magpie he was seen arguing heatedly with a man and a woman who were allegedly trying to take money from him when the good Samaritan, a customer of the same hotel, intervened. Swinton came to Gascoigne’s aid by taking him back to the hotel for treatment boil off the anger. After staying with the former footballer one ten Of minutes, the man then entrusted it to the hotel staff. “He couldn’t put a sentence together, he was physically and mentally battered,” said the 54-year-old. “He’s a hero for me, when I saw it it broke my heart to be honest. We all know who he is, we grew up with him,” concluded Swinton.

