Anna Gasser is in the final of ten at the end of the season in the Slopestyle World Cup of the snowboard order in Silvaplana. The 31-year-old from Carinthia won the women’s early qualification on the Corvatsch on Thursday with 91.00 points for her second attempt ahead of British World Champion Mia Brookes (83.00) and the American Julia Marino (79.40). The final in Switzerland will take place on Sunday (11 a.m., live on ORF Sport +).

“I like the course and always feel extremely comfortable here at the Corvatsch. After two good days of training, today’s qualification also went well. I hope that the weather will also play along in the final at the weekend. The kickers are very big, so the speed has to be high enough to land,” said last year’s winner, Gasser. The men’s qualification with Clemens Millauer from Upper Austria is scheduled to take place on Friday, with the final of the top 16 also on Sunday (1 p.m.).

