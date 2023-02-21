Original title: Genesis Invitational Tournament Mobile Day Tigers soared to T26, Lahm took the lead and hit the throne

(PGATOUR/Graphic) On February 19th, Beijing time,The third designated event of the season – Genesis InvitationalMobile day is over.race hosttiger woodsHe made his official PGA Tour debut since the British Open in July last year.Almost shot down the albatross (see the video in the text)Surged to T26 (total score -3) after delivering an amazing 67 (-4).

third in the worldjon rammSurrendered 65 (-6), jumped to the solo lead (total score -15), and held a three-shot advantageImpact champion and world number onethrone. 54 hole leaderMax HomaHe shot 69 (-2) and retreated to second place alone with a total score of -12.Keith MitchellandPatrick CantleyFour and five strokes behind the leaders, respectively, in third and fourth alone.

The mobile day is advancing by leaps and bounds, and the tiger is soaring to T26!

Following the 74 (+3) in the second round, Tiger made a strong move on the mobile day and shot a 67 (-4) with 1 eagle, 3 birds and 1 bogey. The ranking soared 32 places and ranked T26 with a total score of -3 .

(tiger)

The 67 was Tiger’s lowest score in the third round of a PGA Tour event since his epic 82nd win at the ZOZO Championship in the fall of 2019.

Returning to the PGA Tour and playing all four rounds now feels like a triumph for the legend, something he hasn’t done since last year’s Masters. Affected by car accident injuries, he only participated in three official competitions last year.

Tiger, who started from the back nine, almost shot the albatross on the 509-yard No. 1 hole (par-five hole)! He pinpointed the flag from 189 yards, followed by an easy eagle. It was Tiger’s 189th eagle on the PGA Tour and his ninth in this event.

(The mood of Tiger fans today is shown in the picture)

Tiger was visibly limping as he headed to Mobile Day for postgame interviews, and it remains to be seen how his body will hold him up for another round. "We're going to go ahead and keep evaluating everything and see how we're doing and how I'm recovering from a full tournament round," Tiger, who will be making his final round appearance in "Tiger Red," said after the round. Haven't done this in a long time (4 rounds). Last time I did it was at the British Open and it's been a while. Hope to feel as good physically as I do later next week. From now on, It's going to be fun to recover." Leaderboard situation: Lahm is expected to rise to No. 1 in the world after winning the championship! Rahm, who was ranked T2 after 54 holes, continued to work hard on the mobile day, surrendering the second-best 65 (-6) in a single round, jumping to the lead alone (total score -15), with a three-shot advantage. See also In the first round of the 2022 Men's Weevil Playoffs, Zhejiang won a clean sheet against Jiangsu, and Shanghai eliminated Shenzhen Fengshang Culture! _Opponent_Zhao Xinxin_regular season (Mitchell, Ram, Homa) Rahm netted six birdies in this round. The Spanish star who is now the third in the world will hit his tenth PGA Tour crown and the third crown of the season. If Lahm wants to reach the top of the ball after this week's game, he needs to meet any of the following two situations: Lahm wins and Scheffler does not get second alone; Lahm is second alone and Scheffler is second. Le finished lower than alone at No. 23, and McIlroy was winless. (Homa) The 54-hole leader Homa surrendered 4 birds and 2 bogeys in this round of 69 (-2). He handed over the leader's position and ranked second alone with a total score of -12. The California star remains on track to win his seventh PGA Tour title and fifth in his hometown. (McIlroy) Mitchell (-2 in this round) and Cantlay (-3 in this round) are four and five strokes behind the leader respectively, ranking third and fourth alone. The current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and the current world No. 2 Rory McIlroy are ranked T15 and T18 with total scores of -5 and -4 respectively. According to the real-time calculation of the world ranking system, if they maintain their current rankings and complete the race, their world rankings will drop by one place respectively.

