Genoa CFC and Eberhard & Co., limited edition watch for the Club’s 130th anniversary – Sport Marketing News

Eberhard & Co. e Genoa CFC announce that they have formalized a collaboration, inspired by the identity traditions of the two brands, for the presentation of a limited edition watch of 130 pieces that pays homage to the Club’s anniversary, intended for collectors and loyal supporters of the team.

Enhance the heritage of their respective experiences, join roots that lead to the 19th century, enhance the distinctive features of two stories that tell of men and ideals, of commitment, work and the interest they inspire, to jointly grasp the challenges of innovation. There are many points of contact between the Club and the Swiss Maison, to which is added the coincidence that some of the pioneers who contributed to the exploits and triumphs of the Genoa Cricket and Football Club, in its primordial nature as a sports club, were of Swiss nationality.

Eberhard & Co., synonymous with style and excellence and which has always maintained a close relationship with the world of sport, chooses one of the “classics” of its collections, the famous Traversetolo: a manually wound watch characterized by an important case with diameter of 43 mm which for the occasion is customized with the colors symbolizing the Club’s anniversary, blue, red and gold. The midnight blue dial with Arabic numerals with white superluminova features the presence in gold of the dates “1893-2023”, the wording “130 years” and the Griffin, the team’s emblem. The red seconds counter hand stands out on the dial, a color also chosen for the details of the particular blue rubberized fabric strap. The exposed back, which reveals the movement that drives the timepiece, is personalized with engravings dedicated to the limited edition, which make each example unique.

The collector’s edition was previewed during Friday’s match against Hellas Verona, inside the lounge rooms of the Ferraris stadium with special display cases.

Luigi Codevilla Jewelry, in the heart of Genoa, is the retailer authorized by Eberhard & Co. on Italian territory for the exclusive sale of this collection celebrating the Griffin’s 130th birthday.

Share this: Facebook

X

