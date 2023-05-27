Germany secures contract for World Cup 2027

One day after the German team entered the World Cup semi-finals in Tampere, the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB) received the next success story. Germany is hosting the 2027 World Cup. The DEB bid won the vote against Kazakhstan on Friday with 102 votes to 34 and is the first World Cup organizer since 2017 (together with France).

In 2024 the World Cup will take place with the Austrian team in the Czech Republic (Prague and Ostrava), in 2025 it will go to Sweden and Denmark (Stockholm and Herning), and in 2026 it will be played in Switzerland.